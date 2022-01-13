Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) traded down 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.33 and last traded at $34.51. 8,840 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,477,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.80.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 1,061.13% and a negative return on equity of 204.75%. The company had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, SVP Mark A. Schlossberg sold 19,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $714,049.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Cragg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $872,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,333 shares of company stock worth $9,843,322 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 146,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

