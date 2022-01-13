D Orazio & Associates Inc. Acquires 431 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in 3M by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MMM traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $180.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,766. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. 3M has a twelve month low of $163.38 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $104.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.57.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

