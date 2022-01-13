D Orazio & Associates Inc. Buys 400 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Chevron by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,625,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,030 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,544,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,190,395,000 after acquiring an additional 537,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total value of $2,129,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 435,801 shares of company stock valued at $50,435,077 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $127.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,803,046. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $245.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $84.57 and a 12-month high of $128.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.65.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

