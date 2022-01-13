D Orazio & Associates Inc. Buys 696 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 188.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1,262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.16.

NYSE:HD traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $392.55. 60,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,737,551. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $398.18 and its 200-day moving average is $356.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

