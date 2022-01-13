D Orazio & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,185 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 75.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,759 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 119.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,158,384,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584,817 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,757,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958,789 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $382,833,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,192,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271,210 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,407,781 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,320,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580,563 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.92. 343,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,047,038. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.03 and its 200 day moving average is $53.79. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $226.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

