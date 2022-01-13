D Orazio & Associates Inc. Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 60.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 564,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,868,000 after acquiring an additional 64,608 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $467,000. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 34,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.7% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $193.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.42.

NYSE JPM traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.13. 346,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,937,408. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.35 and a one year high of $172.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.68. The stock has a market cap of $499.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

