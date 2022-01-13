D Orazio & Associates Inc. Sells 1,768 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton accounts for approximately 11.8% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $48,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 43.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,236,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,378 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth $130,799,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,451.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 895,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,052,000 after purchasing an additional 837,721 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,250,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,976,000 after buying an additional 815,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,760,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,659,000 after buying an additional 769,405 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.29.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,707. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.69. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $75.15 and a one year high of $100.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.