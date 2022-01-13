D Orazio & Associates Inc. Sells 18,662 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 51.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,662 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 0.7% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $169.37. The stock had a trading volume of 298,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,144,037. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $178.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.69.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

