D Orazio & Associates Inc. Sells 6,514 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,514 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $44,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $66,000. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.99. 401,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,310,568. The firm has a market cap of $300.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.06, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $44.29 and a twelve month high of $71.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.