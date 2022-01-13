D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.5% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $99.43 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.38 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The stock has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.87%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $46,826.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.93.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

