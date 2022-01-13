DA Davidson Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $5.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.70.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $423.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.34 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WTFC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.30.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $101.02 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $102.45. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.23%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Alex E. Washington III bought 4,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 516.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

