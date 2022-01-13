Dash Price Up 16.9% Over Last 7 Days (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for $144.32 or 0.00328829 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dash has a total market cap of $1.52 billion and $258.31 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00015274 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008496 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003216 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00018528 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Dash Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,525,828 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

