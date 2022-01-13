Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Trading Up 20.5%

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM)’s stock price was up 20.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 5,686,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 287% from the average daily volume of 1,468,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.18. The stock has a market cap of C$88.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80.

About Datametrex AI (CVE:DM)

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells COVID-19 test kits. The company offers nucleic acid, antigen, and antibody detection kits. It also provides big data, artificial intelligence, and system integration services. In addition, the company offers NexaIntelligence and NexaAGENT deep analytics platform, as well as is involved in collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence.

