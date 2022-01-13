DEAPcoin (DEP) Price Hits $0.0276 on Top Exchanges

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. In the last week, DEAPcoin has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEAPcoin has a total market capitalization of $99.84 million and approximately $5.31 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEAPcoin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005398 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00060297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEAPcoin (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,620,581,568 coins. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEAPcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEAPcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.