DECOIN Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 13th. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000446 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DECOIN has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DECOIN has a market capitalization of $10.76 million and $16.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009459 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000221 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000101 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001244 BTC.

DECOIN Profile

DECOIN (DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 78,972,943 coins and its circulating supply is 56,207,145 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

DECOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

