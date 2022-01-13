Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $24,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DE opened at $376.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.41. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $278.95 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The firm has a market cap of $115.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.28.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

