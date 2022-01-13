DeFiChain (DFI) Reaches Market Cap of $873.38 Million

DeFiChain (CURRENCY:DFI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 13th. One DeFiChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.91 or 0.00006784 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DeFiChain has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. DeFiChain has a market cap of $873.38 million and $4.41 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DeFiChain

DFI is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2019. DeFiChain’s total supply is 588,631,840 coins and its circulating supply is 300,511,840 coins. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.io . DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeFiChain is medium.com/@defiblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFI token is an integral unit of account in the DeFi blockchain. The DeFi Foundation in Singapore will issue 1.2 billion DFI over its lifetime. “

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

