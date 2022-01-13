Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Sells $297,812.41 in Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $297,812.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Delek Us Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $294,448.09.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $299,424.48.

On Monday, January 3rd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $303,559.79.

On Monday, December 27th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $300,939.30.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $307,178.20.

On Monday, December 20th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $301,780.50.

Delek US stock opened at $17.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.00. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $27.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.41.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. Delek US’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

