Delek Us Holdings, Inc. Sells 7,009 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $297,812.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Delek Us Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $294,448.09.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $299,424.48.

On Monday, January 3rd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $303,559.79.

On Monday, December 27th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $300,939.30.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $307,178.20.

On Monday, December 20th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $301,780.50.

DK stock opened at $17.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.00. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.41.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Delek US by 81.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Delek US by 67.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Delek US by 17.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Delek US by 22.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US in the second quarter worth $2,533,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

