Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €160.00 by Barclays

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €160.00 ($181.82) target price by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 87.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($197.73) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €139.00 ($157.95) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($181.82) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delivery Hero presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €156.50 ($177.84).

ETR:DHER opened at €85.50 ($97.16) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €105.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is €114.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €86.92 ($98.77) and a 52 week high of €145.40 ($165.23). The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.10.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

