Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $40.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of -312.36 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.39 and its 200-day moving average is $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $52.28.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $215,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

