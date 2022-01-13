Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $40.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of -312.36 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.39 and its 200-day moving average is $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $52.28.
In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $215,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Delta Air Lines Company Profile
Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.
