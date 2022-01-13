Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.90. Denison Mines shares last traded at C$1.78, with a volume of 3,346,422 shares trading hands.

DML has been the subject of a number of research reports. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Denison Mines to C$2.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.46.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.49.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$9.54 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Lionel Bronkhorst sold 63,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.13, for a total value of C$135,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$136,107. Also, Director David Daniel Cates sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.57, for a total value of C$1,668,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 825,550 shares in the company, valued at C$2,119,186.85.

Denison Mines Company Profile (TSE:DML)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

