DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stock Position Increased by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $5,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

NASDAQ:XRAY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.49. 60,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,201. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.86 and a 200 day moving average of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.16%.

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $4,682,831.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.