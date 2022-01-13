Deri Protocol (DERI) Achieves Market Cap of $16.77 Million

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. During the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. Deri Protocol has a total market capitalization of $16.77 million and $1.09 million worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000358 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00061453 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00077416 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.88 or 0.07630386 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008726 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,578.66 or 0.99590967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00068840 BTC.

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 458,532,436 coins and its circulating supply is 106,986,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

