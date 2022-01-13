Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Gap Down to $16.73

Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.73, but opened at $16.28. Design Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.13, with a volume of 202 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.13.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). On average, analysts anticipate that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $865,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Design Therapeutics by 570.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 215,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Design Therapeutics by 77.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,911,000 after acquiring an additional 612,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $666,000. 50.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

