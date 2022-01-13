Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 18,847 Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,847 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $7,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 608.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,421 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $417,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 27.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $2,464,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $593,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LPI opened at $73.02 on Thursday. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. The business had revenue of $379.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $972,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $36,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LPI. Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

