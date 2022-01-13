Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $6,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 32.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 292 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.50.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $341.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $388.13 and its 200 day moving average is $395.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.75. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $276.70 and a 52-week high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $912,873.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,058 shares of company stock worth $9,095,576 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

