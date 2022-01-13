Deutsche Bank AG Has $7.02 Million Holdings in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 191,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,438 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $7,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 46.3% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,512,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,990,000 after buying an additional 1,428,962 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 20.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,859,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,785,000 after buying an additional 1,159,253 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,383,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 508.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after buying an additional 239,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 10.2% during the third quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,577,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,780,000 after buying an additional 237,754 shares during the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCM stock opened at $33.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.83. HUTCHMED has a 1-year low of $23.67 and a 1-year high of $43.94.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HUTCHMED currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

