Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $6,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 336,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,260,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after buying an additional 15,970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,106,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,590,000 after buying an additional 41,842 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 213,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,889,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 122.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the period. 20.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZG opened at $56.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.93 and a beta of 1.44. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.31 and a twelve month high of $212.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZG shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities lowered shares of Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zillow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.76.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

