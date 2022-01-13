Deutsche Bank AG Sells 64,298 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,298 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $7,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FELE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,355,000 after acquiring an additional 218,270 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,675,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,900,000 after acquiring an additional 61,713 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,280,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,881,000 after acquiring an additional 81,480 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 18.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 777,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,694,000 after acquiring an additional 121,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,930,000 after acquiring an additional 28,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Shares of FELE opened at $90.75 on Thursday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.66 and a 1 year high of $96.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.44 and a 200-day moving average of $86.14.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $77,311.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $256,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,505 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.