Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,108 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Medpace were worth $6,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 37.6% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 22.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 7.8% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 12.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $41,427.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.44, for a total transaction of $712,462.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 330,503 shares of company stock worth $71,700,557. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of MEDP opened at $185.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.17. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.74 and a 1 year high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

