Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Price Target to €46.00

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2022

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €47.00 ($53.41) to €46.00 ($52.27) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

MT has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($39.77) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €40.67 ($46.21).

ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of €17.72 ($20.14) and a twelve month high of €30.76 ($34.95).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

