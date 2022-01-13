Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $237.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $242.00 to $237.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NDAQ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.31.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $193.24 on Thursday. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $134.21 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $178,345.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total transaction of $351,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,479 shares of company stock worth $916,156. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,184,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,579,706,000 after buying an additional 78,709 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,481,000 after buying an additional 246,294 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,964,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,437,000 after buying an additional 93,324 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,397,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,817,000 after purchasing an additional 79,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

