Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target to GBX 2,100

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,000 ($27.15) to GBX 2,100 ($28.51) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BHP. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($27.15) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($29.86) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,860 ($25.25) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,217.14 ($30.10).

Shares of BHP opened at GBX 2,375 ($32.24) on Tuesday. BHP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,774.56 ($24.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,505 ($34.00). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,082.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,106.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of £120.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

