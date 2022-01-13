Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Price Target to 185.00

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 200.00 to 185.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

VWDRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Erste Group downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

Shares of VWDRY stock opened at $9.28 on Thursday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.