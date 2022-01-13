Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.94

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.94 and traded as high as C$8.18. Dexterra Group shares last traded at C$8.18, with a volume of 60,772 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DXT shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Dexterra Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Dexterra Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dexterra Group from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$550.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$202.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$203.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This is a boost from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is 102.12%.

Dexterra Group Company Profile (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

