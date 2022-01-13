DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins and monoclonal antibodies. The companys lead product principally consists DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein. It operates primarily in the United States and Canada. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Separately, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th.

DiaMedica Therapeutics stock opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.90. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

