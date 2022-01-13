Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $135.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $124.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $56.13 and a 12 month high of $125.69.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $612,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $672,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,057.4% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,051 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,071 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 381,826 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,180,000 after buying an additional 22,298 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

