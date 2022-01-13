DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $168.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price objective raised by Truist from $161.00 to $168.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DKS. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.39.

Shares of DKS opened at $115.63 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $64.20 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack acquired 227,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,675 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 30.0% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 290,522 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $34,796,000 after buying an additional 67,066 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $10,383,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.6% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

