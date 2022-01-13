Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.53

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.53 and traded as high as $40.13. Digimarc shares last traded at $38.54, with a volume of 62,351 shares traded.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $652.56 million, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.23.
Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.03. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 183.48% and a negative return on equity of 42.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 million for the quarter.
Digimarc Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMRC)
Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.
