Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.53

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.53 and traded as high as $40.13. Digimarc shares last traded at $38.54, with a volume of 62,351 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $652.56 million, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.03. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 183.48% and a negative return on equity of 42.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Digimarc by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Digimarc by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Digimarc by 368.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Digimarc during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Digimarc during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. 54.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digimarc Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

