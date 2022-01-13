Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Trading Down 4.6%

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) shares fell 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.45 and last traded at $42.45. 680 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 19,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.50.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter.

Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

