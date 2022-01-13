Diurnal Group (LON:DNL) Trading Up 4.1%

Diurnal Group plc (LON:DNL) shares were up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 64.93 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 63.50 ($0.86). Approximately 100,697 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 340,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61 ($0.83).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.24. The company has a market cap of £110.13 million and a PE ratio of -9.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 58.43.

Diurnal Group Company Profile (LON:DNL)

Diurnal Group plc operates as a specialty pharma company worldwide. The company develops hormone therapeutics for the treatment of chronic endocrine conditions, including congenital adrenal hyperplasia, adrenal insufficiency, hypogonadism, and hypothyroidism. The company offers Alkindi, a replacement therapy for paediatric adrenal insufficiency in Europe.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Diurnal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diurnal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.