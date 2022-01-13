DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) by 47.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,242 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in DLH were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in DLH by 30.7% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 996,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,638,000 after buying an additional 234,000 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in DLH by 30.5% during the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 241,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 56,450 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DLH by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 756,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 29,396 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of DLH in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DLH by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares during the period. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DLH alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DLHC opened at $20.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $264.37 million, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. DLH Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $21.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.48.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). DLH had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DLHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of DLH in a report on Friday, September 24th.

DLH Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC).

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.