DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $1,779,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of DOCU opened at $139.25 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.91 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.09, a PEG ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.69.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,438,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 41.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,649,000 after buying an additional 659,014 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 14.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 116.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,320,000 after purchasing an additional 25,588 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in DocuSign by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.72.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

