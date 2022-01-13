DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $6,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 41.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,649,000 after acquiring an additional 659,014 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 116.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,320,000 after acquiring an additional 25,588 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 8.8% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,747 shares of company stock valued at $14,413,903. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $139.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of -240.09, a P/E/G ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.82. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.91 and a 1-year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.72.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

