Dogecoin Trading 3.4% Higher This Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $21.78 billion and approximately $950.93 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.64 or 0.00321251 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008820 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000850 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000076 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

