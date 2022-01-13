Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 22.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 94.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 134.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 10.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $92.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $104.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.52.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DLB. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total value of $2,670,571.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $160,770.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,381 shares of company stock worth $9,345,264 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

