Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,520 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

D opened at $79.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.22 and its 200-day moving average is $75.92. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $81.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

