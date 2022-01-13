Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) Trading 1.2% Higher

Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) traded up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.97 and last traded at $27.97. 2,798 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.64.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.