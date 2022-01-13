Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.64

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.64 and last traded at $21.55, with a volume of 265 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average is $18.11. The stock has a market cap of $791.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 69.97% and a return on equity of 54.87%. The firm had revenue of $23.97 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.508 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.04%.

In related news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.16 per share, with a total value of $114,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 10,850 shares of company stock worth $208,154 in the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Botty Investors LLC boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 554,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 20,403 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $10,586,000. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 397,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 36,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares during the last quarter. 16.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

